Suspect arrested in connection to armed robbery of business in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect was arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a business in northeast Colorado Springs.

Sunday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of a robbery alarm for a business in the 5500 block of Austin Bluffs Pkwy., just before 10:50 p.m.

According to information gathered from the business by the police, two armed suspects walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk. Police said the store clerk complied.

Police said officers "set up containment" at the scene. Police were able to find one of the suspects in the 6100 block of Wheatgrass Dr. That suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the handgun and stolen money in the incident were recovered.