Investigation underway after man found unresponsive in East Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found unresponsive in East Pueblo.

Sunday, officers with the Pueblo Police Department received a report of a person not breathing in the 2000 block of E. 14th St., just before 9 p.m.

At the scene, police said medical personnel treated the man and performed lifesaving measures but he was eventually pronounced dead.

During the investigation, detectives were called to the scene. Police said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office will release the name of the victim at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joe Cardona at 719-320-3385. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

This is the 26th homicide investigation this year.

