Driver arrested following deadly crash involving pedestrian in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Aurora on Saturday morning, according to 9NEWS.

At approximately 3 a.m., Aurora Police Department said they received several 911 calls about a vehicle hitting a man at the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Montana Place.

Once officers arrived at the crash scene, they located a man lying in the street, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police said the man died after he was transported to a hospital for his injuries.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the victim's identity once his next of kin has been notified.

During the investigation, it was later learned that a silver Chevrolet Cruse driver was driving southbound on South Peoria Road when they hit the man. The man was not in the designated crosswalk, police said.

Police identified the driver of the Chevrolet Cruse as 33-year-old Pierce Fair. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. It's not clear if Fair will face additional charges.

The intersection of South Peoria Street and East Montana Place is now back open after it was closed for many hours while police were investigating the scene.

According to Aurora Police, it's the 45th fatal crash in 2022.

Witnesses or anyone with dash camera video is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.