Suspect in Colorado Springs gay nightclub mass shooting faces 10 felony charges, judge seals arrest records

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspect in the LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting is facing ten felony charges, according to court records.

The charges include five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. We're working to find out if he'll face further charges.

According to a court document obtained by KRDO, an El Paso County judge signed off on a court order approving to seal the suspect's arrest records.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office requested sealing the arrest records saying publicly releasing the documents could "jeopardize the ongoing investigation."

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is accused of shooting into a crowd at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Saturday just before midnight. Investigators said he had two guns, one of which was a long rifle.

The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed five people died and at least 25 others were injured in that mass shooting.

KRDO is working on gathering more information on the victims. At this time, ABC News has identified two victims, 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q, and 40-year-old KellyLoving.

We're working to gather more information on when his first court appearance will be. Sunday, police said he was taken to a hospital while in custody. According to CSPD, two brave patrons confronted him and managed to stop him from taking any more lives.

For anyone looking to help the families of the victims and others affected by the deadly attack, please click here.