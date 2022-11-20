Skip to Content
Local News
By
Updated
today at 2:09 PM
Published 1:53 PM

Bartender among five dead in Colorado Springs nightclub mass shooting

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bartender is one of five people who died in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub on Saturday.

ABC News confirmed through family members that 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q died.

"He was our baby and he was our youngest," his mother, Sabrina Aston, told ABC News.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is working on learning more about all of the victims who died and the 25 people injured at Club Q on Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Chelsea Brentzel

Chelsea is an investigative reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chelsea here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content