‘Challenger’ Little League plays baseball under the lights

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday night hundreds of kids and parents packed five fields at Goose Gossage Sports Complex in Colorado Springs for a special game of baseball, as the Challenger Division of Colorado Springs Little League played under the lights.

This particular division provides an opportunity for kids with intellectual and physical challenges to enjoy the benefits of Little League participation in an environment structured to their abilities.

“Inclusivity, accessibility, all those things are important in our community," said Christopher Robinson, Vice President of Challenger - Colorado Springs Little League. "So giving our players the opportunity to play in this kind of setting, just like they see professionals do on TV, to let mom and dad hopefully sit in the stands and watch their child be an athlete for an hour, it's a great way to give back to our community."

Currently, the league has 128 players. It runs from August to the end of September every year, typically playing on Sunday mornings with several Friday night games sprinkled into the schedule.

'Buddies' from high school sports teams and other leagues also often play with the Challenger kids to offer support during the games.

"What I would say to the parents that haven't come out here and tried this is: I guarantee your kid can do it, 100 percent," said Robinson. "We have never turned away a kid. Now we even have four leagues that are adults. So there's no cap on the ages anymore. We've had kids come in here at four and now they're 16, 17, 18-year-olds and we can keep them in the league. So Mom and Dad, if you don't think he can do it or she can do it, I guarantee you they can do it."

