Pueblo DMV building suffers damage after a car crashed into the office near 4th St. bridge

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Motor Vehicle Department is boarded up after a car crashed into the building Saturday, Aug. 20.

Tuesday, KRDO obtained surveillance video from the DMV showing the car ramming into the building, shattering the glass doors. Thankfully, no one was inside.

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, the owners of the DMV building are still assessing the damage and have not determined when the building will be fixed.

The office is running as normal, but officials say customers need to check in at the white tent next to the building before going inside through the back of the DMV. There, an employee will guide customers into the building.

According to the DMV, the DMV-2GO mobile clinic will also be assisting Pueblo in response to the crash, but only when it's necessary.

"The way we're approaching it is more of like a seamless integration. So like if you have an appointment, we don't want to reschedule you, you know, we'd rather service there in Pueblo, you know, on the date and time of your appointment. And so that's why we are when we have the DMV to go RV out there," said Derek Kuhn, The Department of Revenues Communications Manager.

Kuhn said the DMV2GO Clinic makes it more convenient for residents in Pueblo.

"You know, that's the beautiful thing about DMV-2go. It allows us to, you know, continue to offer the same level of customer service that Coloradans expect, especially during, you know, situations which, you know, really are kind of out of the norm," said Kuhn

The next time the mobile clinic will be out in Pueblo is Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Kuhn said they always recommend residents to make an appointment, but they're still taking walk-ins on a first come, first serve basis.