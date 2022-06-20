Skip to Content
today at 5:24 AM
Published 5:20 AM

Man found dead following shooting near apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was found dead following a shooting near an apartment complex, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Sunday, police received a call of a disturbance near Monterey Road and Shasta Drive, just after 10:45 p.m.

Police say a suspect pulled out a gun on a man who was later found dead at the scene.

CSPD Major Crimes Unit is taking over the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

