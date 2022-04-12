Late night officer-involved shooting in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS-- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office reports a Manitou Springs Police officer was involved in a shooting Monday night. After midnight the Sheriff's Office announced a media staging at Manitou Avenue and Pawnee. The initial police scene is located at the Royal Tavern, near the Penny Arcade in Manitou Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department will lead the investigation.

