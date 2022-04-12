High winds overturn several semi-trailers along I-25 in Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Multiple semi-trailers have reportedly overturned Tuesday morning in Southern Colorado due to high winds.

Just before 7:30 a.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation reported northbound I-25 near Walsenburg was temporarily closed due to two overturned semi-trailers.

The interstate reopened at 7:45 a.m.

A KRDO crew in the area spotted another overturned semi-trailer along southbound I-25.

Heavy winds have toppled this semi over on I-25 in Huerfano County. I-25 heading south is still open. Down to one lane. @KRDONC13 pic.twitter.com/fH7lWTO4Hy — Sean Rice KRDO (@SeanRiceTV) April 12, 2022

Additionally, several other semi-trailers were pulled over along southbound I-25 due to the high winds.

A high wind warning is in effect for most of Southern Colorado through 8 p.m. Tuesday.