WEATHER ALERT: High wind warning Tuesday

WEATHER ALERT: A high wind warning covers most of southern Colorado through Tuesday evening at 8 PM.

TODAY: Strong winds will blast through the region during the day today. Expect SW winds in the range of 30 to 45 mph and gusting as high as 70 mph... with higher wind gusts possible around Walsenburg.

TONIGHT: Lighter winds and cold temperatures overnight. Morning lows Wednesday will dip into the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Chilly and breezy conditions ahead for Wednesday and Friday. Quite chilly tomorrow with highs only in the low-40s to the upper-40s around Pueblo. Temperatures begin to warm by Friday... with highs climbing into the upper-60s and mid-70s Saturday and Sunday.