Police warn public about sexually violent predator living in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was notified by the Colorado Department of Corrections on Monday that Charles William Swift is a sexually violent predator (SVP) who has moved into the Knob Hill neighborhood.

According to police, Swift was discharged from the Department of Corrections. Swift is now registered and is living under the address: 3033 E. Platte Ave. #110 in Colorado Springs.

In a news release, Swift's past behavior led him to be labeled as a "sexually violent predator" by the parole board.

By law, police pushed a "community notification" out and took the following actions:

Informed the Division of Criminal Justice’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team

Looked over and confirmed Swift's residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.

Notified neighbors and businesses considered immediate areas.

Briefed patrol personnel on Swift's status, history, appearance, residence employment, and vehicles.

Informed law enforcement agencies in the area.

Issued an online video describing the SVP community notification process, SVP information, and additional resources in the community.

SVP Community Notification video on the City of Colorado Springs' website. Click on 'public safety,' then click the 'police' tab.

Police will make sure Swift registers as a sex offender and he understands his responsibilities.