Colorado Springs police arrest man in connection to two weekend shootings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man involved in the two reported shootings Saturday that led to a shelter in place near the Colorado Springs Airport.

According to CSPD, police received a report about a shooting in the 2500 block of Astrozon Cir. just after 6 p.m.

At the scene, police say they learned that the suspect fired multiple shots into an occupied dwelling.

According to police, the suspect and the victims knew each other. During the incident, one person fired back at the suspect. The suspect left before officers arrived at the scene.

Police say the victims got inside the parked truck and started following the suspect with the truck.

Moments later, CSPD received calls for another shooting in the 2400 block of Barkman Dr.

At that scene, police say the suspect was found by the people in the truck. The suspect then fired at the people in the truck. Police say that's when the people inside the truck ran over the suspect.

Police say one person in the truck sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a local hospital. Additional occupants sustained minor injuries from gunshot wounds.

The suspect was found from the previous shooting on Astrozon Cir. by the truck that was following him. Again, the suspect pointed his gun and fired it at the people inside the truck. In response, the people inside the truck ran over the suspect.

The suspect, 18-year-old Estevan Pacheco, also sustained injuries from being run over. Police say he was taken into custody for Attempted First-Degree Murder.