New election security bill appears to come in response to Mesa County Clerk

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - A new state bill on election security is making its way though the legislature in Denver. If passed, it will increase the authentication process, making our elections even more secure.

But there's also a second motive behind the new Election Security Act, and it involves controversial Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters.

Working with Senate Democrats, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is making it clear: What happened in Mesa County can't happen again.

Democrats unveiling a bill Monday, that puts new election security measures in place. Measures that appear to be in direct response to Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters.

Peters was indicted last week on 10 criminal charges, accused of intentionally causing an election security breach.

"I don't think we were thinking about insider threats before Mesa," said Secretary Griswold. "You know, we have lots of safeguards, but the idea that someone elected to uphold elections would try to destroy from within was shocking."

Peters is running against Griswold in 2022 to be Secretary of State. The new bill, if passed, would seem to bring that to a screeching halt. It reads: if you're convicted of an election-related offense, you can't become an election official.

Peters has only been charged and maintains her innocence. However, Pueblo County Clerk Bo Ortiz says he doesn't want to wait for a conviction to make changes.

"She exposed some weaknesses that we had in our security system and rather than wait to see if she's convicted, we're acting progressively to handle that threat from ever happening again," said Ortiz.

The bill prohibits election hard drive imaging without permission from the Secretary of State. It also bars election officials from knowingly spreading mis-information.

How that would be enforced or determined is yet to be decided.

Just last week the Colorado GOP asked Tina Peters to suspend her campaign.

KRDO reached out Peters and the chair of the Colorado GOP on Monday for comment on this bill. The GOP declined and Peters didn't return our call.