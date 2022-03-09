Mesa County Clerk, Deputy Clerk indicted amid election equipment investigation
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley were indicted on 13 counts by the Mesa County grand jury connected to the investigation into "election equipment tampering and official misconduct."
Tuesday, the 21st Judicial District and Office of the District Attorney released arrest warrants for Peters and Knisley.
According to the 21st Judicial District, Peters was indicted on 11 counts and Knisley was indicted on six counts.
According to court documents, Peters was charged with:
- Three counts of attempting to influence a public servant
- One Conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant
- Criminal impersonation
- Conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation
- Identity theft
- First-degree official misconduct
- Violation of duty
- Failing to comply with the Secretary of State
Knisley was charged with the following:
- Three counts of attempting to influence a public servant
- One count conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant
- Violation of duty
- Failing to comply with the Secretary of State
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and District Attorney Dan Rubinstein sent out the following statement:
“Yesterday, the Mesa County grand jury returned an indictment after the presentation of evidence in an ongoing investigation into the alleged election system breach in Mesa County. The grand jury, randomly selected from the same pool of citizens that elected Clerk Tina Peters and chosen months before any of these alleged offenses occurred, concluded there is probable cause that Clerk Peters and Deputy Clerk Knisley committed crimes.
“A grand jury is comprised of citizens who determine whether probable cause of criminal activity has been established. Once indicted, the case must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.
“This investigation is ongoing, and other defendants may be charged as we learn more information. We remind everyone that these are allegations at this point and that they are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Attorney General Phil Weiser
MORE REPUBLICAN ELECTION TAMPERING INVESTGATED.
Because Dem Election Theft CAN’T Be Allowed To Be KNOWN!!