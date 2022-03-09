Mesa County Clerk, Deputy Clerk indicted amid election equipment investigation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters (R) and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley were indicted on 13 counts by the Mesa County grand jury connected to the investigation into "election equipment tampering and official misconduct."

Tuesday, the 21st Judicial District and Office of the District Attorney released arrest warrants for Peters and Knisley.

According to the 21st Judicial District, Peters was indicted on 11 counts and Knisley was indicted on six counts.

According to court documents, Peters was charged with:

Three counts of attempting to influence a public servant

One Conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant

Criminal impersonation

Conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation

Identity theft

First-degree official misconduct

Violation of duty

Failing to comply with the Secretary of State

Knisley was charged with the following:

Three counts of attempting to influence a public servant

One count conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant

Violation of duty

Failing to comply with the Secretary of State

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and District Attorney Dan Rubinstein sent out the following statement: