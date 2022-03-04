Salida Police investigate ‘sexting’ incident between student and Custer County School faculty member

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Salida Police Department and the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office are investigating an incident between a Custer County School faculty member and a student.

On February 16, the Custer County Sheriff's Office says the School Resource Deputy and Custer County Schools received information of a "sexting incident."

According to the sheriff's office, one of the individuals involved is related to a member of the Custer County Sheriff's Office. Due to the personal connection, Custer County Sheriff Byerly has requested assistance from the Salida Police Department with the investigation.

In a press release, the sheriff's office said:

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office will not be involved in the investigation so we can ensure that a fair and impartial investigation is being conducted. Custer County Sheriff’s Office

This is an active investigation. At this time, no one has been arrested, and charges have not been filed.

This is a developing story.