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WEATHER ALERT: Tracking rain & snow thru early Friday

what to expect
krdo
By
New
Published 4:04 AM

TODAY: We cool to the 40s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, with afternoon highs around freezing in our local mountain towns. Expect heavy rainfall/thunderstorms in most areas along and east of I-25 and snow across higher elevations. Winter Storm Warnings have been prompted for the foothills west of Colorado Springs, Teller County, the Wets and the Sangres due to slick roads and low visibility.

TOMORROW: Higher terrain areas have the potential to pick up some decent accumulations through early Friday; we could see VERY light accumulations in Colorado Springs. Highs rebound several degrees to the low 50s in Colorado Springs, high 50s in Pueblo, low 60s across the Plains. Precip chances taper off into the evening for the Pikes Peak Region but snow lingers across our Southern Mountains.

EXTENDED: We dry out and warm up along and east of I-25 to the 60s and 70s with sunshine this weekend! We stay warm but rain chances increase again early next week.

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Julia Donovan

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