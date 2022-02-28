Woman shot in the hand in southeast Colorado Springs, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman is recovering from her injuries after she was shot in the hand in southeast Colorado Springs on Sunday night, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

In the police report, just before 9 p.m., officers from the Sand Creek Division were dispatched to a hospital where the injured woman walked in.

The woman told police she was in a friend's vehicle passing on the 2000 block of E. Fountain Blvd. just before she heard a gunshot in the area. Police say the woman realized she had been shot in the hand. A friend immediately drove the woman to a nearby hospital to get treatment.

The incident is being investigated by CSPD.