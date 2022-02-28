Man arrested in connection to several robberies reported in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man in connection to several robberies reported in Colorado Springs.

Police say the suspect, Ryan David Nelson, 50, had a warrant out for his arrest on Thursday, Feb. 3. That day, Nelson was arrested by the CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit in the 8000 block of Interlaken Dr. He has been charged with six counts of aggravated robbery and one count of attempted aggravated robbery.

According to CSPD, Nelson robbed at least seven locations: