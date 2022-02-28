Fountain police search for suspect in aggravated robbery early Monday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain police are searching for the suspect involved in an aggravated robbery early Monday morning in a residential area.

According to the City of Fountain, at around 6:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of Crest Drive and Sunnyland Loop Lane after they received a report of the suspect attempting to steal items from a vacant vehicle. The owner of the vehicle walked up to the suspect during the robbery, resulting in an altercation. After, the suspect ran from the scene in "a mid-2000’s model Chevy Silverado Crew Cab with black wheels and a tool box in the bed of the truck."

Fountain police say the suspect is described to be a 25 to 35-year-old white man. He's approximately five foot, 10 inches to six foot, one inch tall; weighing about 200 to 220 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, sweatpants, a mask, and gloves.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or knows any information about the situation is asked to contact El Paso County Communications at 719-390-5555. If you want remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.