Military and law enforcement dogs receive training at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than a dozen military and law enforcement dogs received special training this week at Fort Carson to teach them how to find, bite, and hold on to a potential suspect.

The dogs were from several branches of the military and law enforcement agencies from around the area. The dogs include German Sheppards Belgian Malinois and were anywhere from two to eight years old.

Friday, the dogs had their final exams. During the big test, they had to run through scenarios finding decoys in rooms, biting them, and holding them until the handler could make contact and take over.

All 14 dogs participating were able to do several rounds of the simulations to practice their focus and strength.

After the training, the dogs may go overseas to serve with military members, or they may stay here and work with local law enforcement keeping the community safe.