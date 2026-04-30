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Expect travel delays for high country

krdo
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Published 3:30 PM

Today: Mother Nature is tacking on an extra 4-8" to areas across Teller County, with some spots like Monument and Castle Rock getting 1-2". This will make travel difficult in some areas on I-25. The peak areas could get 5-10" with the highest totals on east-facing slopes. Winter Storm Warnings are in place in Teller County until 12 p.m. on Friday and 12 a.m. on Friday for the Sangre de Cristos and Wet Mountains. Temperatures remain chilly in the 40s and rainy all day in Colorado Springs.

Tomorrow: Cold temperatures through the morning. Colorado Springs is expected to drop down to 33 degrees. Clouds linger, but Friday will be a mostly dry day.

Weekend: Temperatures warm to the 60s and 70s with sunshine over the weekend. Aside from some mountain snow and southerly showers across Trinidad and Walsenburg.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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