Large group of parents and students expected at D11 board meeting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A large group of concerned parents and students are expected to attend the District 11 monthly Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening. The concern stems from controversial comments made by two board members.

The controversy surrounding Board Member Jason Jorgensen is linked to a recent Facebook post depicting a transgender person at a doctor's visit. The comment reads, "when you trans and you think you pregnant."

His post has since been deleted, and Jorgensen has issued a public apology.

Board Member Al Loma is accused by Christopher Wright, a Colorado Springs citizen, of sending an email to D11 Superintendent Dr. Michael J. Thomas that he was going to " gangster slap" a group of African American D11 board meeting attendees after public comment during a January 12th board meeting.

KRDO obtained that email, from Loma to Thomas, which was released to a group of citizens, Neighbors for Education, via its CORA request.

However, Loma has a different recollection of the events that night. Loma told KRDO his comment was to D11 Superintendent Michael Thomas in a private conversation days after the board meeting.

Loma says he was addressing parental concerns after an individual stated during a board meeting, "You're in bed with the devil, but we have the stick."

"It was very kind of like a thuggish comment and I'm like, 'Woah, what is this guy doing,'" Loma said. "I was kind of shocked. I never spoke to a parent that night."

He says his private conversation with Superintendent Thomas was then taken out of context.

"I told him how I felt and within the hour, he released that to the press. That's kind of dirty, to say the least."

Loma said he and Thomas have not spoken since the private conversation. Loma claims Thomas has been on vacation ever since.

"I really don't know his intent. I don't know his heart. It calls into question a lot of things that I am concerned about," Loma said.

Wright also claims Loma is actively spreading COVID-19 misinformation through social media.

KRDO reached out to District 11 Superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas for an interview regarding the allegations against the board members. He declined to comment.

The Board of Education meeting will begin at 4 P.M. Public comment is expected to begin at around 5:30.