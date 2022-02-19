District 11 Board Member accused of racist comments and spreading COVID-19 misinformation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Christopher Wright, a Colorado Springs citizen, is claiming that District 11 Board Member Al Loma has made racist comments and is actively spreading COVID-19 misinformation on his social media pages.

"I am not interested in an apology or a response, I am only interested in his resignation. That's all I want," Wright said.

Wright's calls for Loma's resignation stem from social media postings about vaccine mandates, the Clinton campaign and President Joe Biden. In response, he has plans to protest outside Loma's church, Victory Outreach every Sunday and Wednesday until May 1st, the first day Loma can be recalled.







Also in question was an incident where Wright says Loma told a D11 parent he was going to "gangster slap" them after public comment during a D11 board meeting.

"My preference would be for him to publicly apologize for the misinformation and egregious racist comments he had made and resign so that our children are no longer subjected to his bigotry," Wright said.

However, Loma has a different recollection of the events that night. Loma told KRDO his comment was to D11 Superintendent Michael Thomas in a private conversation days after the board meeting.

Loma says he was addressing parental concerns after an individual stated during a board meeting, "You guys are dancing with the devil and I'm the stick."

"It was very kind of like a thugish comment and I'm like, 'Woah, what is this guy doing,'" Loma said. "I was kind of shocked. I never spoke to a parent that night."

He says his private conversation with Superintendent Thomas was then taken out of context.

"I told him how I felt and within the hour, he released that to the press. That's kind of dirty to say the least."

Loma said he and Thomas have not spoken since the private conversation. Loma claims Thomas has been on vacation ever since.

"I really don't know his intent. I don't know his heart. It calls into question a lot of things that I am concerned about," Loma said.

For Wright, he doesn't believe the claim and sticks by his reasoning for saying Loma had racist intent in his words.

"Thankfully people can look at an old racist and see an old racist, but the problem is it gives a green light to a kid who maybe thinks maybe they aren't as good as I am," Wright said.

Loma told KRDO he has no plans to resign amid the pressure. He considers the accusations to be a blessing in disguise.

"I count this attack as a success because I must be doing something right cause. I didn't realize anybody was even paying attention to me," Loma said.

KRDO reached out to District 11 for comment on the claims Saturday. At the time of this article being published, we have not yet heard back. However, we did read over D11's Code of Ethics.

It does not appear that Loma's social media post or conversation with Superintendent Thomas violated the Code of Ethics for their employees or board members.

Loma says he will invite the protestors into his church on any given Sunday or Wednesday.

"We are for them. Whatever they have been told, I don't know what they have been told but I care about every one of those people showing up tomorrow. I'm not their enemy. I hope one day I will be their pastor," Loma said.