3 people, including Pueblo DA, express interest in state Senate seat vacated by Leroy Garcia

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three people have already expressed interest in filling the Colorado Senate District 3 seat that will soon be vacated by State Sen. Leroy Garcia.

So far, Nick Hinrichsen, operations supervisor for Pueblo Transit, Jason Munoz, Chairman of the Pueblo Latino Democratic Forum, and Jeff Chostner, the 10th Judicial District Attorney for Pueblo County, have said they wish to succeed Garcia. That's according to Pueblo County Democratic Party Chair Marybeth Corsentino.

Colorado State Sen. Leroy Garcia of Pueblo will be resigning from the Colorado General Assembly at the end of February to move to a new role in the Department of Defense. His last day will be February 23.

On February 19th, the Pueblo Democratic Party will tentatively hold a meeting where 162 members of the senate District 3 central committee will vote on a replacement to fill Garcia's vacant seat.

Those who wish to be considered must send a letter of intent to state Rep. Daneya Esgar, the chairperson for Senate District 3.

If a replacement is not selected within 10 days after February 23, Gov. Jared Polis will be responsible for appointing a replacement, according to Corsentino.