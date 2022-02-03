Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia stepping down to join Department of Defense

DENVER (KRDO) -- Colorado State Sen. Leroy Garcia of Pueblo will be resigning from the Colorado General Assembly at the end of February to move to a new role in the Department of Defense, Garcia announced Thursday.

Garcia made the announcement in a tweet Thursday afternoon, saying he would step away from his Senate seat and his position as Senate President. That move will be effective on Feb. 23.

Garcia will be taking a new position as "Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs."

State Sen. Garcia was first elected to the general assembly in 2013 as a state representative for the 46th district. He was elected as a state senator in 2015 and named Senate President in 2019.

Garcia, a Pueblo native, also served in the US Marine Corps from 2001-2007.