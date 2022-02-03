Man arrested, accused of killing woman, juvenile in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police say a 29-year-old man is facing two charges of first-degree murder for a double-homicide that happened earlier this week.

Two people were found dead in a home near 3200 Heather Glen Drive Tuesday evening. The victims haven't been identified, but police said they were a woman and a juvenile male.

Police say the suspect, 29-year-old David Weingarten, was contacted at the scene on Tuesday, but an update on Thursday said he's been arrested.

At this time it's not clear what led to the alleged shooting. Police say the case is still an active investigation.