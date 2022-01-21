Man found dead near N. Nevada Ave, police investigating as possible homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police say a man was found dead early Friday morning near a Colorado Springs Utilities power plant, and an investigation is underway.

Police say the man was found dead with "obvious trauma" near the 200 block of Nichols Boulevard, which is just east of N. Nevada Avenue by the Birdsall Power Plant.

CSPD says investigators are looking into the victim's death as a "possible homicide," but the El Paso County Coroner's Office will need to make the determination on his official cause of death.

No arrests have been made. The victim hasn't been identified yet.

If you have any information about the incident, you're encouraged to call 719-634-STOP.