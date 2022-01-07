Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
today at 1:57 PM
Published 1:50 PM

President Biden arrives in Colorado to tour damage from Marshall Fire in Boulder County

Neighbors observe damage from Marshall Fire in Boulder County
KRDO
Neighbors observe damage from Marshall Fire in Boulder County

DENVER (KRDO) -- President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are visiting Colorado Friday to examine the extensive damage left behind from the Marshall Fire, which burned through Superior and Louisville just before New Year's Eve.

Watch the Bidens' arrival to Colorado below starting around 2 p.m.:

Hundreds of homes and dozens of businesses were damaged or destroyed from the fire. At least one person's remains have been found. The fire has been labeled Colorado's "most devastating" wildfire by state officials.

The president is expected to talk about the federal relief funds made available for victims in the fire.

Investigators are still working on determining the exact cause of the fire.

We'll update this article after the Bidens' visit concludes.

Top Stories

Andrew McMillan

Andrew is the Digital Content Director for KRDO.com. Learn more about Andrew here.

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Soicher

Spencer is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content