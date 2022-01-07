President Biden arrives in Colorado to tour damage from Marshall Fire in Boulder County

DENVER (KRDO) -- President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are visiting Colorado Friday to examine the extensive damage left behind from the Marshall Fire, which burned through Superior and Louisville just before New Year's Eve.

Watch the Bidens' arrival to Colorado below starting around 2 p.m.:

Hundreds of homes and dozens of businesses were damaged or destroyed from the fire. At least one person's remains have been found. The fire has been labeled Colorado's "most devastating" wildfire by state officials.

The president is expected to talk about the federal relief funds made available for victims in the fire.

Gov. Jared Polis, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, and State Senate President Leroy Garcia will be greeting President Joe Biden when Air Force One lands at 2 p.m. @KRDONC13 https://t.co/URJ5Egbnog pic.twitter.com/OFyUPXsRtj — Spencer Soicher KRDO (@spencersoicher) January 7, 2022

Investigators are still working on determining the exact cause of the fire.

We'll update this article after the Bidens' visit concludes.