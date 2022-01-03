Gov. Polis, emergency officials give update on Marshall Fire in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update Monday on the Marshall Fire, which burned through hundreds of homes and businesses last week in Superior and Louisville.



Watch below:

The Marshall Fire has been labeled the most destructive fire in Colorado's history with about 1,000 buildings lost to flames. The fire started last Thursday and quickly spread due to wind gusts reaching about 100 mph.

Three people were originally reported missing, but one person has been accounted for. There have been no reported deaths as a result of the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials initially said that the fire sparked from downed power lines, but over the weekend, crews determined that wasn't the cause of the fire.

A resource center for victims of the fire has opened in Lafayette. Information can be found here.

You can help donate to victims and people impacted by the fire with information in this link.