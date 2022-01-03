Resource center opens up in Lafayette for victims of Marshall Fire

COLORADO (KRDO) -- FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has assigned 100 workers to help displaced Coloradans recover from the Marshall Fire disaster. The Marshall Fire, which destroyed 991 structures and damaged 127 more in Superior and Louisville, has been deemed the most destructive fire in Colorado history.

To help people with insurance claims, a recovery center has opened up in Lafayette. The Unified Assistance Center will be open every from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1755 S. Public Road. It will also provide financial and food assistance, mental health support, and transportation.

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell says, "As you know we did just tour the area, and the pictures I was seeing on the television before today just do not even come close when you go look at it in person and the amount of devastation."

Criswell adds, "I know that this is going to be a long road to recovery, but know that the federal family, we are going to be with you 100% all the way through this to help you as you go through this recovery process."

Colorado Crisis Services centers across the state also provide valuable resources, like confidential support, referrals and information. The centers are open 24/7. To find a location or learn more, click here.