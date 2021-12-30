Marshall Fire in Boulder County already the most destructive fire in Colorado’s history

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday evening, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office confirmed more than 550 homes had been burned in the Marshall Fire, making this fire the most destructive in state history.

The Marshall Fire began burning around 11 a.m. and quickly spread to roughly 1,600 acres by 5 p.m. The town of Superior and the city of Louisville were forced to evacuate. According to the BCSO, 370 homes were lost west of Superior, 210 were lost in Old Town Superior, and the Target shopping center in Superior.

However, officials have yet to figure out how many homes in total have been destroyed. Officials project the number of destroyed homes to rise.

The Broomfield Police Department shared a video of a patrol officer driving west of US 36 Thursday afternoon.

Broomfield Police Department

The previous record for the most homes destroyed was in 2013 during the Black Forest Fire where just under 500 homes burned.

According to our Denver news partners, the third most destructive wildfire in Colorado was the East Troublesome Fire in 2020. According to 9News, 366 homes were destroyed. Two people died during that fire.

The cause of the East Troublesome Fire is still under investigation.

The fourth and fifth most destructive wildfires in the state recorded history were the Waldo Canyon Fire and the High Park Fire, both in 2012. The Waldo Canyon Fire in Colorado Springs had 345 homes destroyed. The High Park Fire in Fort Collins destroyed 259.