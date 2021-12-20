Former creative director arrested for vandalism at Monarch Ski Area

MONARCH, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former employee at Monarch Ski Area in Chaffee County has been arrested for burglary and criminal mischief after allegedly vandalizing buildings at the ski area.

According to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Monarch Ski Area on Saturday for a burglary call. Deputies found windows smashed out, and damage to several windows, doors, and office equipment inside. Profanities were also painted in the same area.

Investigators identified the suspect as 30-year-old Marieta Kathleen Nicolls of Salida.

According to Nicolls' Facebook page, she was a creative director and freeride coach at Monarch Mountain. Her employment history on her profile says she started working at Monarch in 2016.

We reached out to Monarch and learned that Nicolls is no longer an employee at the ski area.

Nicolls is facing charges of second-degree burglary, felony criminal mischief, and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says Nicolls was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.