Colorado Springs Utilities gives update after December 15 windstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities is speaking to media and giving an update on power restoration efforts after a devastating windstorm swept through the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday.



Tens of thousands of people were left without power Wednesday as wind gusts reached up to 90 mph in Colorado Springs, and crews couldn't work on some areas until the winds slowed down.

Natalie Watts, a spokesperson for Springs Utilities, told KRDO on Wednesday that some customers could be without power for "a day or two." Watts says the damage from the severe wind gusts was more severe than a big snowstorm.