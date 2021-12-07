Drugs seized, 2 arrested for distribution near Peyton

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested two people in connection with drug distribution in a rural area north of Peyton following a search on Friday.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office on Monday, detectives went to a home near 17000 Warriors Path Drive to arrest Joy Tomlinson, 32, for drug distribution-related charges.

Deputies with the Tactical Support Unit helped officers at the scene, but the sheriff's office says Tomlinson fled from officers while driving a vehicle, and she "intentionally rammed an unmarked and occupied TSU vehicle on two separate occasions." Deputies were able to arrest her "a short distance away."

The EPCSO said another person, 27-year-old Shane Wynn, was taken into custody for illegal possession of a firearm and distribution of a controlled substance.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives seized 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine, 65 grams of heroin, over 800 fentanyl pills, and three handguns.

We're working on getting more information about the arrests.