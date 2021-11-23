Juvenile suspect wanted by police after shooting at Pueblo hotel

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are looking for a juvenile male in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon at a hotel near Highway 50.

The shooting happened at the Val U Stay Inn and Suites, and police found a man with a gunshot wound in the courtyard of the hotel. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was taken to the hospital "with serious injuries," according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Detectives say a "juvenile male" is suspected in the shooting, and an arrest warrant for attempted second-degree murder has been issued, according to a report issued Tuesday. No information was given about the suspect's description.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 719-320-6006 or 542-STOP.