Deputies arrest man accused of kidnapping near south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a suspect accused of domestic violence and kidnapping was arrested Monday night after a chase involving sheriff's deputies and state troopers.

According to EPCSO, deputies had been investigating domestic violence complaints against 29-year-old Kenneth Archuleta and obtained a warrant to arrest him.

At about 10 p.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted Archuleta near 1700 Hampton South, but he drove away "at a high rate of speed." Archuleta also had a woman in the car with him, and deputies later determined she was being held against her will.

EPCSO deputies and Colorado State Patrol troopers searched for Archuleta's car and found it in a nearby neighborhood. When law enforcement tried to contain Archuleta, he "intentionally rammed one of the EPSO vehicles, causing it to become disabled," according to the sheriff's office. He fled again but his car broke down "a short distance away." That's when officers took Archuleta into custody.

Nobody was injured in the chase, and Archuleta was taken to the El Paso County Jail to be booked on multiple felony charges.

According to the sheriff's office, Archuleta faces charges of 1st Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Vehicular Eluding, Intimidation of a Victim or Witness, 2nd Degree Kidnapping, 2nd Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, Vehicular Assault, and Criminal Mischief, and "numerous misdemeanor charges and traffic-related offenses."

We're working on getting more information about the allegations against Archuleta.