Pueblo SWAT called to ‘active situation’ east of Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies and SWAT officers with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office were called to secure a scene east of the city Tuesday morning, and law enforcement at the scene said the area wasn't safe.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office set up near Jordan Road and 30th Lane, which is south of Highway 50, east of Blende.

On scene here at an active situation involving the @PuebloCountySO. We are told they have not secured the scene here yet. Swat was just activated on 30th lane just south of highway 50 in Pueblo. @KRDONC13 pic.twitter.com/uswmyHi5nL — Sean Rice KRDO (@SeanRiceTV) November 16, 2021

At this time, few details have been released. According to a KRDO reporter at the scene, multiple people exited a home in the area after SWAT officers arrived.

We're working on getting more information on this developing story, check back for updates.