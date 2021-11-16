Skip to Content
Pueblo SWAT called to ‘active situation’ east of Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies and SWAT officers with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office were called to secure a scene east of the city Tuesday morning, and law enforcement at the scene said the area wasn't safe.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office set up near Jordan Road and 30th Lane, which is south of Highway 50, east of Blende.

At this time, few details have been released. According to a KRDO reporter at the scene, multiple people exited a home in the area after SWAT officers arrived.

We're working on getting more information on this developing story, check back for updates.

