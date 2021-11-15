Fatal shooting in Canon City under investigation

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man was shot and killed late Sunday in Canon City.

Investigators with FCSO say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. near 1600 Locust Street. Deputies found the victim with a gunshot to the chest, and he died at the scene.

FCSO hasn't released the name of the victim yet, but investigators say a "person of interest in this case" has been identified. Deputies were looking for that person of interest, according to a news release sent Monday morning. The sheriff's office says the investigation is still active.

