Chinook Trail Middle School teachers directed students to affix face masks with tape

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After an investigation that started several weeks ago, School District 20 in Colorado Springs says a teacher at a local middle school didn't tape a mask to a student's face, but four teachers violated policy and procedure.

A picture circulating on social media in mid-October showed a student at Chinook Trail Middle School with a face mask taped to their skin. The student's parent claimed that a teacher told them they had to keep the mask taped to their face so it wouldn't fall off.

According to an update from D20 on Tuesday, school administrators "examined all evidence" and "determined a policy/procedure was violated by the four teachers within the teaching team."

The district says teachers didn't "affix any student's mask to their face," but investigators found the teachers "did direct students to affix their mask to their face with tape, and students believed they were required, by a teacher, to use tape to affix their mask to their face."

D20 didn't say which policy, specifically, was violated by the teachers, and no information was given about follow-up action. D20 spokesperson Allison Cortez said, "district administrative policy and procedure was followed to address the confidential personnel matters."

Cortez said in October that different narratives were being spread on social media sites, and she said administrators heard so many various reports that they had to conduct interviews. More than 100 students and 10 staffers were interviewed or provided statements, according to the district.

The situation also prompted a backlash in the community, and a large-scale protest was planned at Chinook Trail Middle School in late October. The district closed the campus in preparation for the protest, but it ultimately never materialized.

The district says teachers met with students this morning to discuss the situation. D20 provided an apology letter that was issued by the teacher team at Chinook Trail.

Dear 642 Parents/Guardians,

Teaching and serving your children are a privilege; and we do not take that lightly. Your student’s safety and learning are our top priorities, and we are terribly sorry for the disruption this has caused. It was never our intent to cause anxiety, fear, confusion, or physical or emotional harm. Our greatest desire was to keep students in our classrooms and prevent quarantines due to COVID exposure. To follow district policy and keep students engaged with in-person learning, our team made a mistake in our methods. Please accept our deepest and most heartfelt apologies. We can only imagine how the past three weeks have felt for each of you. For us, it has been a time of deep reflection. As a team we made a decision that was not best for our students. We will learn from this situation and moving forward we will strive to do better and always do what is best for kids. Our team shares a deep love, respect, and responsibility for your child and their well-being. We look forward to returning to normal and continuing along this learning journey with your family. With our humblest apologies, CTMS Team 642

