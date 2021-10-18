Picture of sixth-grader with taped on mask sparks D20 investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Academy School District 20 began an investigation after an image of a sixth-grade student with a mask taped to her face made the rounds on social media.

District officials said on Friday a parent claimed a teacher told a student to tape their mask to their face so it wouldn't fall off. However, D20 officials told 13 Investigates there is no such policy in place.

According to D20, the child in the photo is a student at Chinook Trail Middle School.

“There are multiple versions of what happened we are hearing everything from this was a joke perpetrated by different students, and we heard teachers were physically giving tape to students and putting it on their desks," said Allison Cortez with Academy School District 20. "We are hearing stories that teachers were taping them. We are hearing so many versions, and that’s exactly why we need to conduct these interviews to find out what exactly was happening.”

Cortez says the different narratives are being spread on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

D20 says they will be conducting more than 100 interviews with students, teachers, and staff to learn what exactly occurred. They hope to have a completed investigation by the end of this week at the latest.