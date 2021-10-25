District 20 closes 2 schools Tuesday after discovering plans of “large-scale” protest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Academy District 20 schools will not have school Tuesday after the district discovered plans for a large-scale protest in front of the schools.

According to district officials, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call inquiring about a "permit to conduct a peaceful protest at Chinook Trail Middle School tomorrow with approximately 1,600 protestors."

After being alerted by police of the situation, D20 decided to move students at Chinook Trail Middle School to remote learning and cancel school for Chinook Trail Elementary, which is next to the middle school.

D20 told KRDO the decision was made "from an abundance of caution" and to "minimize the potential learning disruption."

At this time, the district expects to resume in-person learning on Wednesday.

Chinook Trail Middle School became the center of a district investigation after pictures of a sixth-grader with a mask taped to their face began circulating social media.

Friday, D20 announced interviews from that investigation were completed and officials were analyzing all statements.