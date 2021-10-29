Interstate 25 interchange at Voyager Parkway opens to traffic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The interchange at Voyager Parkway and Interstate 25 opened to traffic Friday morning, providing drivers easier access to the shopping centers and restaurants at Polaris Pointe.

The interchange in north Colorado Springs is the first part of a plan to eventually connect I-25 to Powers Boulevard. That connection will happen at Highway 83, Interquest Parkway.

Inside nearby Polaris Pointe, there are dozens of storefronts and restaurants, including Bass Pro Shops, Magnum Shooting Center, and Overdrive Raceway. That's also where the future iFly Indoor Skydiving center will be built.

Earlier this month a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the I-25 and Powers Boulevard interchange.