Powers and I-25 interchange ribbon cutting ahead of official opening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- I-25 & Powers is one of the biggest traffic interchanges in the Pikes Peak region. It's set to open this month for commuting Coloradans, starting with a ribbon cutting today, Thursday October 7th.

According to the I-25 and Powers project team, the interchange--temporarily named Voyager Parkway-- will provide direct access to the surrounding area, including shopping and entertainment venues at Polaris Pointe.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. within the closed work zone. The interchange will open to traffic later this month.