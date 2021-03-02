iFly Indoor Skydiving opening new location in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An iFly Indoor Skydiving is set to open in Colorado Springs later this year.

The HiFLYght indoor skydiving company announced the new location Tuesday afternoon.

The new facility will include a state-of-the-art 14-foot flight chamber designed to serve a range of flyers. There will also be private rooms to host STEM education events, birthday parties, and corporate meetings.

"We're thrilled to bring the only recognized brand and the very best wind tunnel technology in the world to Colorado Springs. We look forward to welcoming first-time flyers, professionals, and our active military and service academy flyers to this state-of-the-art facility," said a spokesperson for HiFLYght.

Three retired Air Force colonels, from the Class of 1979 at the United States Air Force Academy, started iFly in 1998.

Since then, there are more than 80 locations worldwide.

The new Colorado Springs location will be the second iFly in Colorado. There is one in Denver. It will be in the Polaris Pointe complex at the new Powers and I-25