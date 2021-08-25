Closing arguments set for case against day care owner accused of hiding children behind false wall

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The woman accused of hiding dozens of children behind a false wall in a basement of a Colorado Springs daycare will soon learn her fate as her trial is expected to come to a close on Thursday.

Carla Faith has 30 active charges against her for child abuse, running a child care facility without a license, and attempting to influence a public servant.

During testimony Wednesday, law enforcement said they wanted to charge Faith with second-degree kidnapping, but the District Attorney's Office didn't move forward with those charges.

Faith had an active license for 838 1/2 E Willamette, but not for 838 E Willamette, where the children were found, according to testimony. The license she had active would’ve allowed for 6 kids total in her home, with no more than 2 under the age of 2. She had 26 kids in that basement. The children are also supposed to have 35 square feet of free play space per child, the basement was 816 sq. ft total.

A CSPD officer went to the home in November 2019 and didn't find any children at first. After searching through the main house, police heard noises of children's music and noticed that there was a basement-level window. The officer asked Faith how to access the basement, but Faith said the home didn't have one. The officers searched around and one bumped into a wall, feeling it move. That's when they found the false wall that led to a finished basement downstairs.

The Department of Human Services tried to make unannounced visits to Faith's daycare several times, but DHS testified Faith would make excuses as to why they couldn't conduct an inspection.

On Wednesday, the judge said closing arguments will take place Thursday morning.