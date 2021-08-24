Sierra High School increases security after student shot off-campus

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sierra High School is stepping up security efforts and providing counseling after a student was shot Tuesday afternoon in an area off-campus.

The victim of the shooting hasn't been identified, but Harrison District 2 spokesperson Christine O'Brien confirmed they're a student at Sierra High School. We're working on getting information from Colorado Springs Police about the incident.

According to a statement from District 2, the student was receiving medical treatment after being shot around 1:45 p.m. Their condition wasn't made available.

O'Brien says Sierra High School is implementing a closed campus through Friday, Sept. 3, meaning students won't be able to leave during school hours. Students who arrive late or need to leave early will have to complete a "thorough check-in or check-out process."

