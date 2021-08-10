Teller County inmate caught four days after escape

Top Stories

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The inmate who had escaped from the Teller County Jail is back in custody, according to the jail roster on Tuesday.

The Teller County Detention Center roster showed Chancey Ray Colwell back in custody four days after he reportedly escaped. He was originally in custody facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, first-degree assault, and vehicular eluding.

Colwell was an inmate worker and escaped while working Friday morning, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

TCSO said in a statement that Colwell was caught at about 3:45 p.m. in Fremont County.

He faces a new felony charge for escape, according to Colorado Court records.

Colwell was first arrested back in November following a lengthy pursuit and shootout with officers near Cripple Creek. He was sentenced last Monday to 34 years in the Department of Corrections and was awaiting transfer.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.