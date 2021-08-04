Bryan Construction thanks Head Start teachers as they return to the classroom

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In Colorado Springs on Wednesday, teachers are being celebrated at a food truck rally as they return to the classroom.

The food truck rally welcomes back school staff at CPCD, including teachers, bus drivers, family advocates, and caseworkers. Thanks to Bryan Construction, 375 teaching staff and Central Office employees will start the 2021/2022 school year off with a celebration over four days in August.

“We saw a need to appreciate all the teachers and staff who work with the children and families at CPCD,” explained Brian Burns, President of Bryan Construction. “The work they do truly changes lives, prepares children for school, and benefits our community.”

Community Partnership for Child Development offers free early childhood education programs for young children, ages 0 to 5, living in poverty in our community. Services extend to behavioral health, physical and dental health programs, family advocacy support, special needs services, and two-generation programming. Classroom locations are in local school districts 2, 3, 8, 11, 49, and 20 with Early Head Start, Head Start, and the Colorado Preschool Program.

“CPCD is preparing to open full in-person classes,” explained Noreen Landis-Tyson, CPCD President and CEO. “These are frontline workers who educate and care for young children so parents can go to their jobs or go to school and set family goals for future success. We so appreciate this recognition from Bryan Construction.”

The rallies are Wednesday through Friday, August 4 to the 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and August 9th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.