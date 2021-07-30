Colorado Springs Walmarts requiring customers to mask up again

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you're going to Walmart in Colorado Springs, you're going to need a mask again, regardless of if you've been vaccinated from COVID-19 or not.

Walmart had greeters at the entrances of the 8th Street and Platte Ave. locations with boxes of masks ready for customers on Friday.

We asked store employees about the new policy and were told the notice came from corporate bosses on Friday. One employee at the Platte Ave. location said the requirement is in response to the growing number of delta variant cases in the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance for mask-wearing earlier this week and recommended that El Paso County residents wear masks.







Walmart earlier announced that all employees would be required to wear masks again, but the statement didn't mention that masks were mandatory for customers.

